The Knox County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10 that two people had broken into a home and refused to leave.
Deputy Elijah Broughton responded to a call on Old Flat Lick School Road where he made with Oscar Thomas, 41, and Elizabeth Hamilton, 44, of Flat Lick. The two were armed with a 20-gauge shotgun and held several suspected Suboxone pills and syringes.
The owner of the home advised that the two had been banned from the property several times and broke in while she was gone. Broughton was able to arrest the two and took them to the Knox County Detention Center.
Both were charged with first degree burglary, second degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
