Officers with the Barbourville Police Department received a complaint on July 16 from a Walmart employee advising that two small children walked into the store unattended and after hours.
Upon arrival, officers located the two children, both under the age of 10, and both dirty with no shoes on.
The juveniles stated that they had left their residence because they had been hit with a fishing pole and were scared because their parents were mad at them.
They stated that they were listening to music in their fathers car when they decided to go to Burger King.
They also stated that they waited until the cars were gone before crossing the street (S US Highway 25E).
Officers along with Social Services conducted an investigation, locating the names of the parents, however, no current address.
The juveniles only knew their fathers first and last name, however, did not know their address so an officer placed them in his patrol car and they were able to direct him to their home.
The officer drove approximately one mile from Walmart, according to GPS.
Officers located the parents inside of the residence, asleep.
As the father, William Eversole, 35, opened the door, officers could smell the odor of marijuana.
The officers also observed a severe roach infestation.
Eversole, along with the children’s mother Sarah Eversole, 28, invited the officers inside the residence in order to check the living conditions.
Officers observed dirty floors, dishes left out with food cover in roaches as well as roaches on the walls, floor, and ceiling.
Both parents stated that they did not know where the children were but figured it out when they answered the door.
The father stated that all the children slept with them in their bed, he also stated that they had a toddler in the bedroom.
Officers observed the third child laying in the bed as roaches crawled on her while she slept.
The mother stated that she had smoked a vaporized THC pen the prior night.
The mother was advised by Knox County Social Services that her kids were going to be placed with a family member and that she would have to complete a safety plan for her kids.
The mother then stated “is that so I can get sober?, because I can not stop taking things I am given, that someone is buying for me.”
It was deemed that both the mother and father failed to provide safe living conditions for all three children and failed to ensure the safety of the two juveniles found in Walmart, a mile away from their home with no supervision.
They were both charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and were transported to the Knox County Detention Center where they were lodged and each held on a $1,500 cash bond.
Both are due to appear in court on August 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.