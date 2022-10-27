Raymond and Helen (Jeanette) Hood have quietly lived a life of compassionate service. For 45 years, from 1973 to 2018, they were foster parents. The couple had three children of their own and adopted four more foster children. However, both Raymond and Helen now declare that they can’t remember which ones were adopted.
Babies, toddlers, preschoolers, adolescents, teens, and special needs were all accepted lovingly into their home. These children were fed, clothed, nurtured, schooled, and celebrated. A daughter, Joy Fields noted, “They have always been faithful to church. It didn’t matter how many children we had at our house, we were at the church when the doors were opened.”
The Hoods say they lost count of how many they fostered somewhere after 100 children. Some would come and stay for a month or two and others stayed for years. They still have former foster children call them to thank them for being the best parents they ever had and for loving them so much when they had no one else.
Fields explains, “It was Mom who wanted to start fostering children. She was driven by her compelling love for children…all children!” She continued, “It was nothing for Mom and Dad to have nine children in our home at one time when I was growing up. Dad worked two jobs, the police force and security, to make sure we had everything we needed and most times what we wanted.” She recalls, “We lived on a small farm with cows, horses, donkeys, pigs, and a garden. We grew up on natural cow’s milk that we strained through a cotton cloth. We made our own butter and buttermilk. Every year, when the snow rolled around, we made ice cream!”
Discipline was not a problem in the home perhaps because Raymond had spent several years of service in the Army or it could have been the fact that he was on the police force for thirty years in Covington, Kentucky. He held various positions: sergeant, head of detectives, head of SWAT Team, and Captain of the Internal Affairs.
Currently, Fields and her husband help Ramond and Helen by co-parenting their three grandchildren and their twelve-year-old daughter with Downs Syndrome.
Fields admits, “No one is perfect, but in my eyes, dad and mom came pretty close! They have been married 61 years!”
Both Raymond and Helen celebrate their birthdays in October. Raymond turned 80 on October 10th and Helen will turn 83 on October 30th. On behalf of the staff of The Mountain Advocate Newspaper and Knox County, we would like to wish you both a Happy Birth Month and thank you for your remarkable life of selfless 45+ years of service!
