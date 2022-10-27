Raymond and Helen (Jeanette) Hood have quietly lived a life of compassionate service.   For 45 years, from 1973 to 2018, they were foster parents.  The couple had three children of their own and adopted four more foster children.  However, both Raymond and Helen now declare that they can’t remember which ones were adopted.

Babies, toddlers, preschoolers, adolescents, teens, and special needs were all accepted lovingly into their home. These children were fed, clothed, nurtured, schooled, and celebrated.  A daughter, Joy Fields noted, “They have always been faithful to church.  It didn’t matter how many children we had at our house, we were at the church when the doors were opened.” 

