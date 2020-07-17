A couple traveling from Michigan were arrested in Barbourville early Tuesday morning after drugs were found in their vehicle.
Jacqueline Bavol, 33, of Flat Lick and John Lee Franklin Jr., 37, of Detroit were arrested after a traffic stop for a dim headlight and non-illuminated tag yielded various quantities of drugs.
Bavol is facing charges of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a schedule one substance for both cocaine and heroin, tampering with physical evidence, rear license not illuminated, operating a vehicle on a suspended license, failure to provide insurance and failure to maintain insurance.
Franklin is facing charges of giving false information, two counts of possession of a schedule one substance for both cocaine and heroin, and tampering with physical evidence.
Officer Hunter Luttrell stated that upon pulling over the vehicle, that Bavol had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, was very slow to respond to questions and failed to complete a sobriety test. Upon further searching of the vehicle with Bavol’s consent, small bundles of Reynolds wrap were found on the floor board containing a substance believed to be heroin.
Two pipes were found with a similar substance inside, also believed to be heroin. While searching the vehicle, it was confirmed that Franklin had purposefully concealed his identity. Both subjects were then detained. After being detained it was found that Bavol had concealed a large pill bottle in her sleeve, containing both cocaine and pill residue.
The couple advised officers that they had been taking the drugs since departing from Michigan until they were stopped in Barbourville. Upon further searching, another pipe was found and another bag of both cocaine and heroin was also recovered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.