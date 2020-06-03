Noticeable changes have taken place at the Knox County Courthouse as district and circuit court activities resume for the first time in over two months.
As staff adjusts to a new way of handling business, the public should be aware of a few changes in standard operating procedure.
A major change the public will notice first is which door to use when entering the courthouse. The security checkpoint has been moved to the entrance by the rear parking lot, closest to the elevator and District Courtroom. As court hearings take place, individuals on docket for court will be called into the building one-at-a-time during the day. Everyone else must remain outside the courthouse. When someone’s docket is up to appear before a judge, a bailiff will escort you into the proper courtroom.
“The clerk’s office is running at half-staff,” Circuit Court Clerk Greg Helton said, noting the clerk’s office is limited in what it can handle at the moment. Staff members alternate days and weeks to accommodate social distancing guidelines. “If you call and we don’t get to the phone immediately, we apologize.”
Driver’s permit testing will be scheduled by calling 606-878-1573, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The actual written permit test will take place at a location in Williamsburg once it’s scheduled. Currently, driven tests for licenses are on hold. An announcement will be made in coming weeks as to when driven tests are to resume. All testing, written and driven, is under control of Kentucky State Police.
If you have a driver’s license that expired between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020, or if you need a replacement I.D., you may download a form at https://kycourts.gov/Documents/covid19/TC94191.pdf to complete and mail, e-mail or drop off to the Knox County Circuit Clerk’s Office for processing. According to Helton, a drop box will be installed for people wishing to leave the form for processing. Renewals and replacements may be paid for by cash, check, money order or credit/debit card. If paying by card, there is a blank for a phone number for the clerk’s office to call to process payment of your card. No sensitive financial information will be written on the form, and will be destroyed after the transaction is processed.
Helton stressed that it’s critical for the form to be filled out completely in case there’s a problem processing your license or I.D.
For those who prefer the old-fashioned method of visiting the clerk’s office in person to renew their I.D., anyone wishing to do so can. A new website for the Kentucky Office of Courts, to launch soon, will feature a scheduling tool so you can schedule a time to visit the clerk’s office and avoid the line at the security check-in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.