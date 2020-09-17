Jennifer Ross

Jennifer Ross- Reported to jail for 60 days to be served before final sentencing on November 16.

Robert Williams- Charges dismissed without prejudice.

Christopher Surgener- Pleaded guilty to theft under $500, sentenced to 360 days to be served concurrent with active sentence.

Kenneth Forrester- Pleaded guilty to assault fourth degree, sentenced to 360 days serve 44 and no unwanted contact with victim.

Kimberly Deaton- Bench Warrant $500.

Rebecca Evans- Bench Warrant $1500.

Jeremy Hubbard- Bench Warrant no bond.

Lisa Lawson- Bench Warrant $200.

Ricky Ledford- Charges dismissed without prejudice.

Heather Root- Bench Warrant $3000.

Jerry Farmer- Pleaded guilty to public intoxication, sentenced to 90 days serve 7.

Chester Messer- Pleaded guilty to DUI, sentenced 360 to serve discharged and probated two years.

Jeremy Grubb- Probation revoked.

Zachary Frank- Pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and promoting contraband in the first degree

