Jennifer Ross- Reported to jail for 60 days to be served before final sentencing on November 16.
Robert Williams- Charges dismissed without prejudice.
Christopher Surgener- Pleaded guilty to theft under $500, sentenced to 360 days to be served concurrent with active sentence.
Kenneth Forrester- Pleaded guilty to assault fourth degree, sentenced to 360 days serve 44 and no unwanted contact with victim.
Kimberly Deaton- Bench Warrant $500.
Rebecca Evans- Bench Warrant $1500.
Jeremy Hubbard- Bench Warrant no bond.
Lisa Lawson- Bench Warrant $200.
Ricky Ledford- Charges dismissed without prejudice.
Heather Root- Bench Warrant $3000.
Jerry Farmer- Pleaded guilty to public intoxication, sentenced to 90 days serve 7.
Chester Messer- Pleaded guilty to DUI, sentenced 360 to serve discharged and probated two years.
Jeremy Grubb- Probation revoked.
Zachary Frank- Pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and promoting contraband in the first degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.