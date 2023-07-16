Civil Law Suits
Gary Price vs Allstate Insurance.
Chene M. Blakely vs Ashley N. Blakely.
Jason Carnes vs James Partin.
Jerry Steven Smith vs Sierra Jayde Hughes.
Chirstine Spence vs Jodie Gambrel.
Bestwestern Wilderness Trailing vs Mountainside Coal Company.
Onemain Financial Group vs Lester Jarvis.
Fmc Faulkner, Amber Ridge vs Craig McDaniel.
Marriage Licenses
Linda Samantha Hubbard to Zachary Montgomery Sears.
Adrianna Faith Brock to Jacob Charles Mills.
Evelyn Michelle Mills to Mark Patrick Moran.
Property Transfers
Rosalee Davis to (Unverified).
Carnes Goldie to (Unverified).
REM LLC to Flint Verdone.
Eddie Charles Engle to Laura Roberts, John Wayne Roberts.
Dennis Fox to Ronnie Messer.
Bridget France to Keith France.
Kenneth Ray Grubb to Melissa Sizemore.
Barbara Bruce, Ray Travis Bruce Jr., Virginia Baker, Richard Baker to Maude Melissa Freeman.
Terry France to Lewis Gray.
Dennie Ray Smallwood to Ashley Engle, George Jessee.
Trosper properties LLC to Charles Shane McGuckin.
Adam Townsley, Maegan Townsley, Megan Stewart to Jasminko Skoko, Rajka Skoko.
Andrea Collins, Andrea Grubb to Phillip Howard, Jennifer L. Bargo-Howard.
Keith Brian Messer to Sudie Messer, Jonnie Messer.
Terry Garrison to Kenneth Tye, Connie Tye.
Jack Robert Brown, Amy Brown to Jimmie McBride, Candy McBride.
Knox Investments LLC to Mary Joyce Morris.
Skyler Roach, Katelynn Roach to Cesar Maruri.
James H. Melton, Connie Faye Melton to Lauren Mackenzie Fox, Connie Faye Melton, James H. Melton.
Henrietta Hendrickson to Jeannie Ann Rogers.
Yvonne W. Lester, Bruce Lester to Tonya Castle, Samuel B. Castle.
Howard E. Wilson, Earlene Wilson to James Helton Jr., Tammy Helton.
