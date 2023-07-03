Civil Lawsuits
Jefferson Capital Systems vs Bobby Messer.
Bridgecrest Credit Co. vs Archie Knuckles.
Marriage Licenses
Winter Rose Dean to Joshua Morris Gray.
Michele Rena Stapleton to Danny Ray Mills.
Priya Karna to Ankit Pandeya.
Casey Marie Gray to Cameron Mitchell Williams.
Property Transfers
Maude Melissa Freeman, Ted Allen Freeman, Barbara Bruce, Travis Ray Bruce Jr. to Virginia Marlou Baker, Richard Baker.
Krank Lynn Wells, William Brian Wells, William Ralph Wells to John Sizemore.
Yost E. Mast to Thomas Jess Thacker Jr.
Kathy Gray, Glenda Bargo, Rita Smith, James Reese Gray to Craig Chandler Bargo, Sydney R. Bargo.
Lonnie Dean Edwards to James Wynn, Valyn Wynn.
Michael Lynn Taylor, Edna Lynn Taylor to Daisy Zeigler.
Glenna Atkins to Dennis Fox.
Jeffery P. Finlay, Rebecca L. Finlay to Christian Edward Pelosi.
Kenneth Grubb to Jamie Grubb.
Union College to Aleka Carr, Caitlin Carr.
Robert Raymond Greer to James Helton.
Tip Smith to Marcus Smith.
Clory Mills to Jesse Smith, Sherry Smith.
Millard Duane Willis, Roszetta Jean Willis to Charles Clayton Willis.
Gina A. Messer, Dennis Messer, Gina A. Mills to Advamed Properties LLC.
April Birri, William F. Birri to Anthony D. Johnson, Karen R. Johnson.
David W. Muncy, Rhonda Muncy to Warehouse 27 INC.
Southern Properties LLC. to Timothy Dale Davis.
Fred Montgomery, Joanna Montgomery to Nolan Gatliff.
DGS Development LTD to Paul M. Richardson II.
