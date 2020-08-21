A former Knox County Deputy Jailer that plead guilty to third degree rape in March has been unable to report to jail due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jennifer Ross’ plea deal requires her to spend 60 days in jail before formal sentencing so that she can seek treatment. Her attorney says she is still waiting on approval from Knox County Detention Center officials to begin serving her time. She is due back in court on September 14.
Ross was fired in 2014 along with another deputy jailer after they allegedly assaulted an inmate. She plead guilty to the rape charge in March on the condition she spend 60 days in jail before undergoing treatment and serving five years probation.
