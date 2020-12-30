A winter storm on Christmas Eve left much of the region blanketed in snow and ice and immobilized travelers for at least two days.
Starting just after 12 p.m. Thursday, December 24, snow began falling following heavy rains that left Knox and surrounding counties heavily saturated. The heavy rains laid groundwork for a layer of ice beneath the heavy snowfall that continued through Christmas morning. By 4:30 p.m. county and state roadways were unsafe to drive on.
Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell was pleased with the response from the county road department to get roadways passable again.
“Our Road Department personnel left their families on Christmas Eve to come out (and work) and I’m very appreciative of them and impressed by their dedication,” said Mitchell. He went on to say “We were able to salt a lot more efficiently than we used to,” referring to upgrades in equipment that allow for workers to salt much larger areas before needing to return to the Road Department for more salt. “We will be planning for the next event as well and be even more prepared for it.”
Echoing Mitchell’s comments, Barbourville City Mayor David Thompson spoke to the hard work of Street Department Director Jason Lake and his crew for getting to work keeping Barbourville’s approximately 22 miles of city streets safely passable as quickly as possible.
“It’s a significant amount of roads to go over in any amount of snow, which includes some hills in the Apple Grove area and the hospital and nursing home in the event we get calls, and always have,” said Thompson. “Now, with COVID-19, things have been different. In order to keep our employees separated, this snow storm was different than ever before. We only had part of our workers come in (to work in shifts) to keep them safe from contracting the virus.”
Speaking to the efforts of the City’s Street Department workers, Thompson added, “They did a great job. They’ve always done a good job on the streets. It’s a lot of blacktop. It always works out, and we have a good crew that works together as a team.”
Street Department Director Jason Lake added, “Myself and Robert Witt started on Christmas Eve around 1 p.m. pre-treating the hills and worked till about 8 p.m. and then came back on Christmas Day and worked until 1 p.m. Personally, I thought we did a great job and want to thank the workers for job well done!”
As of press time Wednesday, a forecast calling for more snow after the first of the year has changed to rain along with warmer temperatures.
