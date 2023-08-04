REPORT
Cumberland Run officially welcomed the public for historical horse racing gaming on Thursday, July 27, bringing another entertainment destination to the Tri-County area. A soft launch was staged a day earlier.
“We were very happy with how everything went, though as a precaution we wanted a day to work out potential kinks in a new venue,” said Henry Graffeo, General Manager of Cumberland Run and its sister property The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland in Williamsburg, Ky. “We were excited about the turnout of our opening weekend and based on the comments from the guests they really enjoyed having a gaming experience in Corbin closer to home.”
Graffeo said the formal Grand Opening will be Oct. 15, celebrating the first of 12 days of live harness racing.
Cumberland Run features 50 historical horse racing (HHR) gaming terminals. HHR resembles the feel and action of electronic slots machines but is based on the results of previously run horse races, a formula based on the parimutuel wagering system that is the linchpin of live horse racing in America. In parimutuel wagering, the players are competing against each other. Players are betting against the house with traditional slots.
Cumberland Run, located at 777 Winners Lane in Corbin, is open from 10 a.m. until midnight seven days a week. Simulcast wagering on live horse racing is available in addition to HHR gaming. The facility includes a bar with a sports-bar menu. More information is available at themintcumberland.com/cumberland-run/.
The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland opened last Sept. 1 in Williamsburg, introducing HHR to southeastern Kentucky.
Cumberland Run and The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland are co-owned by a group headed by Ron Winchell and Marc Falcone with the Keeneland Association as a minority partner. Winchell and Falcone also head the partnership that owns the thoroughbred track Kentucky Downs and The Mint Gaming Hall Bowling Green. Kentucky Downs, located off Interstate 65 on the Tennessee border in Simpson County, became the first track in Kentucky to offer HHR in 2011.
Only Kentucky’s nine licensed horse tracks are permitted to operate HHR, though those tracks can also have a nearby “racetrack extension,” such as The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland in Williamsburg is to Cumberland Run.
Cumberland Run gives Kentucky three harness tracks. The track’s previous two meets were held at the historic Red Mile in Lexington while the Corbin track was being constructed. The other harness track in the state is the Churchill Downs Inc.-owned Oak Grove near Fort Campbell in Christian County.
Harness racing, also known as standardbred racing, features two gaits: trotting and pacing. A pacer moves both legs on one side of its body at the same time. A trotter strides with the diagonal legs in sync. Almost all harness races are one mile.
While guests must be at least 21 years old to enter Cumberland Run’s gaming operation, the live racing will have no age restriction. The outside venue for live horse racing will be designed with families in mind, Graffeo said.
“The opening of Cumberland Run’s HHR operation is another important step in our commitment to Kentucky horse racing, tourism and economic development,” Winchell said. “The racetrack creates critical racing dates, with HHR providing a vital revenue stream for purses to get harness racing and its associated agribusiness back in national prominence in Kentucky.”
“It’s exciting to finally see the Cumberland Run facility open, and how well this project has come together,” said Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell. “This project development was started in December of 2021 which involved over 1 million cubic yards of mass earth movement… the Fiscal Court has participated in this project by working with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, involving the road construction within this development that is still ongoing. I think the Cumberland Run facility will bring future development for Knox County.”
Cumberland Run will conduct racing Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays through Nov. 7
Photos by Mark White/CNJ
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.