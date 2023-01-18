dangerous road claims another life.png

A stretch of road often referred to as “Old 25” has claimed another victim in a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident.

Brandon Warren.jpeg

On Saturday evening, Kentucky State Police responded to a request from Knox County Dispatch to assist at the scene where a vehicle had collided with a man walking along Ky. 3439 in the Boone Height community of Knox County.

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick

Recommended for you