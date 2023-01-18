A stretch of road often referred to as “Old 25” has claimed another victim in a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident.
On Saturday evening, Kentucky State Police responded to a request from Knox County Dispatch to assist at the scene where a vehicle had collided with a man walking along Ky. 3439 in the Boone Height community of Knox County.
A 2010 Dodge Ram pickup operated by Phillip Cox was traveling northbound on Ky. 3439 when he hit the pedestrian, 24-year-old Brandon Warren of Barbourville. Warren was taken to Barbourville ARH Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased by Knox County Deputy Coroner Brian Senters at 7:35 p.m. The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police.
Warren’s death is just the latest in a string of fatalities and injuries over recent years involving pedestrians walking along the narrow stretch of two-lane state highway.
The area from the intersection with U.S. 25E near Walmart, southbound toward Central Elementary is notoriously dangerous, usually in warmer weather, as people take to walking the road, either to the store or to other houses nearby. It can often be a harrowing time of dodging people, especially at night when many choose to ignore the safety warnings about wearing light-colored, or reflective clothing at night. Oftentimes, people are also walking with the flow of traffic, another safety violation. Walking pedestrians are to walk against the flow of traffic. Any other form of transportation should move with the flow; only walking should be done against oncoming traffic. Someone walking to a destination southbound from their location should do so walking in the northbound lane as far to the side of the road as possible.
Many accidents could be avoided along the stretch of highway with at least one sidewalk and crosswalks installed.
It was announced first in 2014 in the state’s Biennial Road Plan that the area near the intersection of Ky. 3439 and U.S. 25E would be improved by providing sidewalks with projected cost of $1,250,000. That project never came to fruition.
Fast forward to 2022, the state’s latest Biennial Highway Construction Plan announced for monies to be spent through 2024 now include $4.6 million for improving the safety at U.S. 25E and Ky. 3439, which is slated to include sidewalks toward the area to near Central Elementary School. Along that stretch of road, many homes and even churches are within just a few feet of the highway, bringing into question where sidewalks would go and how much land would be required to take for those to become a reality.
Of the $4.6 million allotted for the project, $2.6 million is stated to be an expense in 2023, so this year should soon see work begin in the area. Included in the $2.6 million is $300,000 for design, $1.3 million coded for right-of-way’s and another $1 million for utility relocation. The actual widening and building out of sidewalks would come in 2024 at a budget of $2 million.
Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell has worked to see the much-needed changes come to be. “Yes, this was tragic news of another pedestrian fatality on this stretch of roadway,” said Mitchell. “This project has been ongoing for over 10 years now. Fortunately, we now have funding that was approved by the last legislative session that will address these problems that exist for pedestrians and motorists on KY 3439. Without the help of representative Tom Smith and Senator Stivers this project would not have been funded in this last session. I’ve also been in contact with the district engineer about what steps can be taken to expedite this process as well. Hopefully this will be our last fatality on this stretch of highway.”
Mitchell said he plans to request additional funding for the project in the next budget session for the state legislature in 2024.
