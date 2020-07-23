In one of the latest cancellations attributed to the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced the 2020 Daniel Boone Festival would not be happening.
Following a meeting of the festival commitee on Thursday, July 16, it was announced by a Facebook statement that “In a conscious attempt to ensure the safety and health of volunteers, workers and attendees, the Daniel Boone Festival Committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event slated to take place October 4-10.”
The DBF cancellation follows on the heels of nearly every festival in the state of Kentucky, including local festivals such as Corbin’s NIBROC and Pineville’s Mountain Laurel Festival.
“It is very unfortunate and I’m sure a tough decision to make, but had to be made,” said Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell. “I believe it was the right decision for the well-being and safety of our community. The dedicated group of people that serve on the Daniel Boone Festival Committee put a lot of time and effort into it. They have always done a great job and I’m sure that next year’s festival planning has already began and will be bigger and better than ever.”
Mayor David Thompson commented, “Although I’ve been mayor going on 15 years and went to the festival for many years before, I think cancelling it was the worst thing we could possibly have to do, but on the other hand I see no other way we could carry on and have the festival with the current virus situation and the possibility of losing members of the community. I don’t think anyone with the festival would feel it’s worth the risk of someone getting sick or even death.”
The DBF committee’s statement went on to say, “This decision comes after careful consideration and discussion about the continued spread of the corona virus and the countless unknown variables that accompany hosting an event of this size and magnitude.
“Putting on a festival of this size is a huge responsibility but pales in comparison to the responsibility we have of ensuring the festival can be done safely for all involved. This decision was not taken lightly and was made with the help and guidance of community leaders, local health and safety officials.”
Planning is currently underway for the 2021 Daniel Boone Festival.
