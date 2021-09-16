The GFWC KY Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club is excited to announce this week’s leading candidates for the 2020 and 2021 Daniel Boone Festival Royalty Races. This will be the second week for leading candidates.
In the 2020 miniature queen race, the leading candidate is Brailey Baker. Brailey is the daughter of Charles and Cassie Keys of Barbourville. Brailey attends Jesse D Lay Elementary School where she is enjoying being back to school, being on the dance team and learning with her friends. Her hobbies include dancing, singing, making tik-toks and playing with her friends. Brailey’s future plans are to become a teacher.
In the 2020 miniature king race, the leading candidate is James Owen Hinkle. Owen is the son of Jimmy and Alicia Hinkle of Barbourville. Owen attends Central Christian Academy where he is enjoying Bible time and having recess with his friends. His hobbies include playing basketball and baseball, making Tiktoks, and chasing after his little brother Jack. Owen’s future plans are to become a veterinarian so he can take care of all the animals in his neighborhood.
In the 2020 princess race, the leading candidate is Makayla Evans. Makayla is the daughter of Bill and Audrey Wilson of Hinkle. Makayla attends Knox County Middle School where she is a member of the cheer team, beta club and robotics team. Her hobbies include cheering, swimming, riding her four wheeler and spending time with family and friends. Makayla’s future plans are to become a cancer doctor.
In the 2020 queen race, the leading candidate is Abbygail Gray. Abby is the daughter of Lucy Helton of Barbourville. Abby attends Barbourville High School where she is a member of the basketball team. Her hobbies include playing basketball and spending time with her family and friends. Abby’s future plans are to attend college and become a dental assistant.
In the 2021 miniature queen race, the leading candidate is Shelbi Blair Makenzy Felts. Shelby is the daughter of Tony and Brandi Felts of Barbourville. Shelbi attends Central Elementary School where she is enjoying school and being on the little Panther’s dance team. Her hobbies include helping with her little sister Kyliah, playing switch, going to school and being with her friends. Shelbi’s future plans are to finish kindergarten and one day become a doctor.
In the 2021 miniature king race, the leading candidate is Samuel Jacob Doolin. Samuel is the son of Michael and Kendra Doolin of Barbourville. Samuel attends Jesse D Lay Elementary where he is enjoying tee ball, playing Panther football league flag football and basketball league as well as exploring. His hobbies include riding his power wheels, diggin in the dirt, playing with his brothers and mowing with papaw. Samuel’s future plans are to become a mailman so he can be like his daddy.
In the 2021 princess race, the leading candidate is Kayleigh Jade Centers. Kayleigh is the daughter of Brad Centers and April Jones of Girdler. Kayleigh attends Central Elementary School where she is a member of the cheer team. Her hobbies include cheering, riding four wheelers, swimming, hanging out with her dad and spending time with her friends. Kayleigh’s future plans are to attend college and become a pediatrician.
In the 2021 queen race, the leading candidate is Loretta Mills. Loretta is the daughter of Brooke and Sarah Mills of Barbourville. Loretta attends Knox Central High School where she is a member of the volleyball and tennis teams. Her hobbies include activities at church, binge watching netflix and spending time with her family and friends. Loretta’s future plans are to attend college and become a dental hygienist.
The 2020 Daniel Boone Festival Royalty Coronation will be held Monday, October 4, at 7:00 pm, at Knox County Middle School. The 2021 Daniel Boone Festival Royalty Coronation will be held on Tuesday, October 5, at 7:00 pm. Everyone is invited to attend. Admission is $5.00. The GFWC Kentucky Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club would like to thank everyone for their continuing support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.