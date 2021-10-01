The GFWC KY Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club is excited to announce this week’s leading candidates for the 2020 and 2021 Daniel Boone Festival Royalty Races. This will be the last week for leading candidates.
In the 2020 miniature queen race, the leading candidate is Khloe Scalf. Khloe is the daughter of Teddie and Rachal Scalf of Corbin. Khloe attends Central Christian Academy where she is enjoying being on the little dance team. Her hobbies include playing with her brother and her friends, dancing for the Dazzlers, gymnastics, ballet, tap and riding her bike. Khloe’s future plans are to become a hair and make-up artist. Thank you Khloe!
In the 2020 miniature king race, the leading candidate is James Owen Hinkle. Owen is the son of Jimmy and Alicia Hinkle of Barbourville. Owen attends Central Christian Academy where he is enjoying Bible time and having recess with his friends. His hobbies include playing basketball and baseball, making Tik toks, and chasing after his little brother Jack. Owen’s future plans are to become a veterinarian so he can take care of all the animals in his neighborhood.
In the 2020 princess race, the leading candidate is Kylie Cuel. Kylie is the daughter of Daniel and Chrissi Cuel of Woodbine. Kylie attends Central Christian Academy where she is a member of the cheerleading team. Her hobbies include dancing, gymnastics, doing makeup and hanging out with her family and friends. Kylie’s future plans are to attend school and become a cosmetologist.
In the 2020 queen race, the leading candidate is Abigail Ward. Abigail is the daughter of Michael and Melissa Ward of Flat Lick. Abigail attends Knox Central High School where she is a member of the KCHS Archery team, a HOSA officer, link crew leader and an active member of the KC Krazies. Her hobbies include archery, fishing and spending time with her family and friends. Abigail’s future plans are to attend LMU to become an elementary school teacher.
In the 2021 miniature queen race, the leading candidate is Shelbi Blair Makenzy Felts. Shelbi is the daughter of Tony and Brandi Felts of Barbourville. Shelbi attends Central Elementary School where she is on the little panther dance team. Her hobbies include helping with her little sister Kyliah, playing switch, going to school and being with friends. Shelbi’s future plans are to finish kindergarten and then become a doctor.
In the 2021 miniature king race, the leading candidate is Samuel Jacob Doolin. Samuel is the son of Michael and Kendra Doolin of Barbourville. Samuel attends Jesse D Lay Elementary School where he enjoys tee ball, Panther league football flag football and Explore basketball league. His hobbies include riding his power wheels, digging in the dirt, playing with his brothers and mowing with papaw. Samuel’s future plans are to become a mailman like his daddy.
In the 2021 princess race, the leading candidate is Marlee Cox. Marlee is the daughter of Michael and Malena Cox of Artemus. Marlee attends Central Elementary School where she is a member of the cheer team. Her hobbies include being outdoors, being on her phone and hanging out with her friends and family. Marlee’s future plans are to attend college to become a nurse.
In the 2021 queen race, the leading candidate is Madison Wagers. Madison is the daughter of Chris and Rebecca Wagers of Barbourville. Madison attends Knox Central High School where she is a member of the cheer team. Her hobbies include cheering and spending time with her friends and family. Madison’s future plans are to attend college and become a dentist.
The 2020 Daniel Boone Festival Royalty Coronation will be held Monday, October 4, at 7:00 pm, at Knox County Middle School. The 2021 Daniel Boone Festival Royalty Coronation will be held on Tuesday, October 5, at 7:00 pm. Everyone is invited to attend. Admission is $5.00. The GFWC Kentucky Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club would like to thank everyone for their continuing support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.