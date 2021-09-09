The GFWC KY Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club is excited to announce this week’s leading candidates for the 2020 and 2021 Daniel Boone Festival Royalty Races. This will be the first week for leading candidates.
In the 2020 miniature queen race, the leading candidate is Demi Kate Buchanan. Demi Kate is the daughter of Randy Buchanan and Ereka Buchanan of Barbourville. Demi Kate attends Barbourville Elementary School where she is enjoying being back to school and learning with her friends. Her hobbies include gymnastics, dancing, playing with her dog Bella and swimming. Demi Kate’s future plans are to become a state trooper to help protect her community.
In the 2020 miniature king race, the leading candidate is James Owen Hinkle. Owen is the son of Jimmy and Alicia Hinkle of Barbourville. Owen attends Central Christian Academy where he is enjoying Bible time and having recess with his friends. His hobbies include playing basketball and baseball, making Tiktoks, and chasing after his little brother Jack. Owen’s future plans are to become a veterinarian so he can take care of all the animals in his neighborhood.
In the 2020 princess race, the leading candidate is Alyvia Merida. Alyvia is the daughter of Craig and Samantha Merida of Barbourville. Alyvia attends Knox County Middle School where she is a member of the dance team and softball team. Her hobbies include dancing, baking and spending time with her family and friends. Alyvia’s future plans are to attend college and become a veterinarian.
In the 2020 queen race, the leading candidate is Abigail Ward. Abigail is the daughter of Michael and Melissa Ward of Flat Lick. Abigail attends Knox Central High School where she is a member of the KCHS Archery team, a HOSA officer, link crew leader and an active member of the KC Krazies. Her hobbies include archery, fishing and spending time with her family and friends. Abigail’s future plans are to attend LMU to become an elementary school teacher.
In the 2021 miniature queen race, the leading candidate is Sophie Grace Cain. Sophie is the daughter of Josh and Brooke Cain of Barbourville. Sophie attends Barbourville Elementary School where she is enjoying being back to school and learning with her friends. Her hobbies include gymnastics, swimming, ballet and helping daddy on the farm. Sophie’s future plans are to become a doctor and a gymnast and live on a big farm.
In the 2021 miniature king race, the leading candidate is Spencer Sanborn. Spencer is the son of Trevor and Whitney Sanborn of Hinkle. Spencer attends Jesse D Lay Elementary where he is enjoying being reunited with his friends. His hobbies include playing baseball and dirt bike racing. Spencer’s future plans are to become a professional baseball player.
In the 2021 princess race, the leading candidate is Zoey Hoskins. Zoey is the daughter of Billy and Doylynn Hoskins of Barbourville. Zoey attends Barbourville Independent Schools where she is a member of the cheer team, cross country team and softball team. Her hobbies include cheering, softball, off the road riding, cross country and spending time with her family and friends. Zoey’s future plans are to attend college and become a doctor.
In the 2021 queen race, the leading candidate is Jaycee Rose. Jaycee is the daughter of Jay and Candace Rose of Barbourville. Jayceel attends Barbourville High School where she is a member of the dance team. Her hobbies include dancing and spending time with her family and friends. Jaycee’s future plans are to attend LSU or Alabama to become a psychiatrist or criminal psychologist.
The 2020 Daniel Boone Festival Royalty Coronation will be held Monday, October 4, at 7:00 pm, at Knox County Middle School. The 2021 Daniel Boone Festival Royalty Coronation will be held on Tuesday, October 5, at 7:00 pm. Everyone is invited to attend. Admission is $5.00. The GFWC Kentucky Barbourville Junior Woman’s Study Club would like to thank everyone for their continuing support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.