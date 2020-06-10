Friday, June 5 saw the first Black Lives Matter protest in Barbourville. The march was organized by the Tri-County Fairness Coalition.
Protesters gathered at the old “El Mariachi” building on Daniel Boone Drive before marching to the Court Square. Along the way, marchers chanted “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe.” Once at the courthouse, event organizers Lu Fields, President of Tri-County Fairness Coalition, and Christina Trosper spoke to the crowd. Barbourville resident Melissa Turner spoke about her and her son’s experiences with racism in their lives.
The crowd took a knee and engaged in an eight minute and 46 second moment of silence; the amount of time a white police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd, a black man who died because of the incident. Floyds death and the death of Louisville’s Breonna Taylor spurred protests across the country over racism and police brutality. The Barbourville protest was held on what would have been Taylor’s 27 birthday.
After the moment of silence, others were invited to speak. Many of the speakers shared their experiences with racism in their lives. Knox County Veterans’ C.J. Trent spoke about his experience serving with people of color in the military. Afterwards, the group marched around the courthouse before dispersing.
Tri-County Fairness Coalition has been active in the area for much of the last decade. “We have supported actively but since these senseless acts we’ve gotten even more involved,” said Fields. She continued that Taylor’s murder here in our own state was especially jarring. “We all must do our part to Stop Racial Injustices ... Silence is Complicity & we refuse to be complicit,” she added.
During the protest the upcoming election was also brought up. Democratic Senate Candidate Charles Booker released a video ahead of the march expressing his support for the marchers in Knox County. Fields encourages people to “Vote out the People that allow bigotry and fan the flames that fuel hate.”
The Knox County protest followed similar events in Corbin and Harlan, all of which were spurred by the deaths of Floyd and Taylor. Another protest occurred later that weekend in Middlesboro.
