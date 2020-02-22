On February 13, two members of the Knox County Democratic Women’s Club, Ada Leger and Dora Sue Farmer, passed out Valentines to the residents and employees of the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Later that day, they donated paperback books for the inmate library at the Knox County Detention Center.
The Knox County Democratic Women’s Club makes several community service project contributions throughout the year to various organizations and schools including a scholarship that is given to a graduating high school senior.
The next monthly meeting of the Knox County Democratic Woman’s Club March will be held on March 17, 2020, at Union College Student Center upstairs in the Heritage Conference Room.
All women are invited to attend regardless of political affiliation. For more information on the KCDWC, you can call Dora Sue Farmer at 606-546-3940.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.