Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies served multiple warrants on a man wanted for crimes including theft of an ATV, fleeing police, and stealing a registration plate.
Anthony Smith, 32, was wanted in connection to multiple thefts and twice fleeing from law enforcement.
On April 22, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Mullins responded to an ATV theft in Girdler. Mullins was able to track the $7,000 Honda Foreman to a residence on Swan Pond Road where he recovered the ATV and obtained a warrant for Smith’s arrest. Smith was arrested on April 27 and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center and was released the next day. A $10,000 warrant was issued after he missed his arraignment.
A complaint warrant states that on April 12 at around 9 p.m. Smith was reportedly observed on security footage from Barbourville Walmart stealing multiple items from a car valued at $796.94 and a registration plate. Smith’s girlfriend, Melanie Sparkman, was observed walking by the victim’s vehicle on the phone while Smith waited near the store’s entrance. Sparkman never entered the store further than inside the doors and the two were seen walking back toward the car when the victim was out of sight. Sparkman returned to the vehicle as Smith committed the alleged theft and the two drove off together.
On May 27 at 1 p.m. deputies attempted to serve a warrant on Smith at a campsite and a residence in Swan Pond. Smith was not found but Sparkman was there and gave consent for a search. Deputies located a loaded sawed off shotgun that Sparkman stated was for protection and given to her by Smith. She was arrested and released that day charged with possession of a defaced firearm. She plead guilty to the charge at her arraignment on June 7 and was given 90 days in jail that were made conditional for two years.
Smith was spotted driving a stolen ATV on N Ky 11 on June 6. He was fled from the responding officers and was able to get away.
Another warrant from Kentucky State Trooper Sam Farris states that on June 8, Smith was clocked doing 91 in a 55 and refused to stop for law enforcement. He reportedly drove down several roads before pulling into a residence and fleeing on foot.
On Friday, June 11 deputies went to a residence on Rice Hill Lane in Barbourville to execute the warrants. Deputies were given permission to search inside the residence and found Smith hiding under covers beside a bed. Smith was given multiple commands to show his hands. He reportedly stated “I don’t know who you are, get out of my house.” A taser was then deployed and Smith was physically removed from the floor area. After a brief struggle he was placed under arrest and taken to the Knox County Detention Center.
Smith is due in court on June 22. He is held on a $7,800 bond and faces numerous charges including menacing, resisting arrest, first degree fleeing police, reckless driving, receiving stolen property, and theft.
