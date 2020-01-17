A man wanted on serious Bell County indictment warrants was found Thursday at Ely Station Road in Knox County.
On Thursday, January 9, 2020 at approximately 11:20 p.m., Knox County Sheriff’s deputies Elijah Broughton and Bobby Jones were investigating a report of a stolen Corvette that lead them to Ely Station Road. During the investigation, deputies approached a residence where they found Buford Ray Warren, 53. As deputies questioned Warren about the theft they were investigating, they noticed a 9mm Hi-Point pistol in his back pocket. He also gave the deputies false identifying information. Warren was found to have in his possession a pill bottle containing approximately two grams of what is believed to be Methamphetamine, two suspected Xanax pills, two suspected Adderall pills, and eight suspected Gabapentin pills.
At that point, Warren was charged with possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance - 3rd degree (drug unspecified). During the arrest, he was found to have several indictment warrants from Bell County for his arrest - five counts of attempted murder – police officer, five counts of wanton endangerment – police officer, assault - police officer, four counts of trafficking in controlled substance for Methamphetamine, Cocaine and prescription drugs, and possession of a defaced firearm. The indictments stem from a December 18, 2017 incident when Bell County Sheriff’s deputies and officers with Pineville Police Department attempted to serve a warrant at Warren’s Fourmile residence.
During the attempt to service the warrant, Warren fired one round from a shotgun at the men through a window. A Bell County Deputy was able to return fire resulting Warren surrendering to the officers without further incident. Neither the officers nor the suspect was injured by the gunfire, but a Pineville Police Officer suffered minor injuries from shattering glass in the gunfire. He was treated and released at the Pineville Community Hospital. At that time, Warren was arrested and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center. Kentucky State Police was in charge of that investigation.
Also arrested shortly after Warren was taken into custody Thursday, was Dustin Davis, 25, who was found hiding under a bed in the same residence. Jones served an outstanding parole violation warrant on Davis and both he and Buford Warren were lodged in the Knox County Ky Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.