(Fourmile, KY.) Thursday, January 9, 2020 At approximately 11:20pm Knox County Deputies Elijah Broughton and Bobby Jones were investigating a report of a stolen Corvette that lead them to Ely Station Road in Knox County.
During the investigation the deputies approached a residence to find out if the vehicle had been seen in the area. Answering the door to the home was 53 year old Buford Ray Warren. While speaking with the deputies, Warren was seen with a loaded 9mm Hi-Point pistol in his back pocket. As he was being questioned, he gave false identifying information to the deputies several times in an attempt to elude arrest.
Warren was also found to have a pill bottle in his possession containing approximately two grams of what is believed to be Methamphetamine, two suspected Xanax pills, two suspected Adderall pills, and eight suspected Gabapentin pills located in the front pocket of a hoodie he was wearing.
He was then charged with possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance - 3rd degree (drug unspecified)
During the arrest, Warren was found to have several serious indictment warrants out of Bell County for five counts of attempted murder – police officer, five counts of wanton endangerment – police officer, assault - police officer, four counts of trafficking in controlled substance for Methamphetamine, Cocaine and prescription drugs, and possession of a defaced firearm.
The indictments stem from a December 18, 2017 incident when deputies from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the Pineville Police Department were at Buford’s residence Fourmile attempting to serve a search warrant.
When officers knocked on the door identifying themselves as law enforcement, Warren fired one round from a shotgun at the men through a window. A Bell County Deputy was able to return fire resulting Warren surrendering to the officers without further incident. Neither the officers nor the suspect was injured by the gunfire, but Pineville Police Officer suffered minor injuries from shattering glass in the gunfire. He was treated and released at the Pineville Community Hospital.
Buford Warren was arrested and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center at the time.
The case was investigated by Kentucky State Police.
Also arrested shortly after Warren was taken into custody by Deputies Broughton and Jones was 25 year old Dustin Davis who was found hiding under a bed in the same residence. Deputy Jones served an outstanding parole violation warrant on Davis and both he and Buford Warren were lodged in the Knox County Ky Detention Center.
