A McCreary County man who arrived to the Knox County Detention Center in a combative state picked up an additional assault charge after biting the hand of a Knox County Deputy Jailer.
Billy Miller, 31, of Stearns was pulled over after being clocked doing 63 miles-per-hour in a 35 miles-per-hour zone. Miller reportedly slid to a stop and began walking toward the office of a car lot after exiting his vehicle, telling Kentucky State Police he “wasn’t running” when approached.
Miller was found with marijuana and a capped syringe in his pants pockets. He exhibited nervous behavior and his pupils were noticeably constricted in appearance. Miller underwent several sobriety tests in the field and failed multiple steps. His car was also found to be registered to an individual in Tennessee; it was later towed.
At one point Miller was able to slip his cuffed hands from his back to his front while in the back of a KSP cruiser. The Trooper noted that he offered no other resistance and was compliant. Miller was read implied consent at EMS and was allowed to use his phone to call an attorney at 2:31 p.m.
Shortly after using the phone, Miller stated he would take a blood test. He then asked if he would still be taken to jail if he took the test. Miller reportedly became belligerent when he was told he would be going to jail regardless of consenting to a blood test or not. His arrest report states he told police to “take me to jail,” and refused to submit to a test several times.
Miller was transported to the Knox County Detention Center by McCreary County Detention Officers. He was allegedly combative upon his arrival and was immediately placed in a restraint chair. Miller began to scream and spit in the face of Detention Center staff. He was able to wiggle out of a portion of the restraint chair and bit the hand of a Deputy Jailer who was working to fix the strap.
Miller was charged with third degree assault for his attack on a Corrections Officer. He had picked up numerous charges during his initial arrest including speeding, improper plates, failure to register the transfer of a vehicle, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, and license to be in possession.
In Knox County District Court on Monday, Miller was given a $25,000 bond for the assault charge. He is due back in court on September 22.
