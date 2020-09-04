A Woolum woman is behind bars after the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a juvenile under the influence Monday night. When police arrived on Gentry Jones Branch they made contact with the juvenile’s grandmother. The woman advised deputies that Missy Logan, 38, had been partying with her granddaughter. Logan, the juvenile’s mother, was said to be laying in the road where the minor was being given drugs and alcohol.
Logan told Deputy Bobby Jones that she had been going through hard times and that she allowed her daughter to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana. The juvenile confirmed to deputies and Child Protective Services that her mother provided her with beer, liquor, and marijuana.
Logan was arrested and charged with third degree criminal abuse and public intoxication. Her daughter was taken to Barbourville ARH for an evaluation. At the hospital, the girl advised CPS and Deputy Jones that Logan had punched her in the left eye.
Logan received and additional fourth degree assault charge and was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where she remains on a $2500 cash bond.
