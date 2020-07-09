A Barbourville man who was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend after she became afraid of a spider attempted to escape after being taken to the hospital around 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 2. The deputy assigned to guard the man promptly stopped the attempt.
Josh Warren, 26, of Barbourville attempted to run after Deputy Zach Bunch took him to Barbourville ARH. Warren attempted to run from the Navy veteran who quickly deployed his taser and apprehended the would-be escapee. Warren attempted to fight with Bunch and refused to be placed in handcuffs.
Deputy Logan Mills responded to the scene after making the quick trip from the Knox County Detention Center to Barbourville ARH. Warren was arrested and given a $10,000 bond and a second degree escape charge.
Warren is due in court July 14.
