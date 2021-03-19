In February, The Mountain Advocate reported on the Knox County Detention Center’s new, first-of-its- kind in Kentucky ultraviolet cleaning machine. Now KCDC is gaining more wide reaching recognition.
Knox County Jailer Mary Hammons sat down with reporters from WYMT and WLEX last Thursday to discuss the device. The UV machine produced by R-ZERO “kills 99.99% of pathogens within 1000 square feet in just seven minutes. In addition to killing SARS-COV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, it also kills MRSA, bed bugs, and numerous other hazards. The UV light kills everything not just on surfaces, but in the air,” per The Mountain Advocate’s February report.
The $35,000 machine was paid for using commissary funds and money from grants. Hammons stressed that no tax payer dollars were used. Commissary funds may be used only for things that benefit inmates per state regulations.
In a press release from public relations firm Minassian Media on behalf of the detention center, R-Zero Chief Scientist Dr. Richard Wade, former head of Cal/OSHA and co-author of Standards of Healthcare of Correctional Institutions, stated “The technology has long been used by hospitals as one of the most efficient and effective ways to disinfect air, water, and surfaces, but historically, hospital-grade units have been cost-prohibitive for most organizations. Now, our partnership with Command Sourcing, Inc. helps bring R-Zero’s hospital-grade UV-C technology to county jails and other facilities at a fraction of the price.”
