A Knox County man remains held on a $1,000 bond after the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a man destroying things in his grandfather’s residence last Thursday.
Deputies arrived and spoke to the owner of the home. He showed off the damage inside of the house including a light fixture, drywall, and a stove pipe.
Outside, Deputy Sam Wilson made contact with the suspect, 32 year old Shawn Brown. Per his arrest report, Brown admitted to smoking meth “a day or so ago” and stated he was sorry for what he had done. He was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center on charges of public intoxication, first degree disorderly conduct, and third degree criminal mischief.
Brown was arraigned Monday and set for a pretrial conference on July 6. He was scheduled an arraignment on Tuesday in Bell County on a public intoxication charge there. He was previously set for a different pretrial conference on July 6 for a fourth degree assault charge in Knox County on May 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.