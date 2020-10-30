A Knox County man was indicted on October 23 for a July theft.
Marty Mills, 40, was arrested on August 13 after he ran from officers who responded to a call at the Bimble Shell. Mills gave officers the name Nathan Mills during his arrest and he was charged then with giving an officer false information, theft under $500 for stealing gas, and second-degree fleeing police. It was later discovered Mills was the suspect in the July incident.
The indictment states that on July 19, Mills stole a Polaris ATV. At some point he set fire to the vehicle causing severe damage. Mills was indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking over $500 but under $10,000, first degree criminal mischief, third degree arson, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Mills remains in the Knox County Detention Center, he is held without bond on another case with a second degree burglary charge.
