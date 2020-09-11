Two Gray residents were arrested following an incident at Central Finance in Corbin.
Corbin Police responded to a call regarding a disturbance at Central Finance on Master Street around 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 4. The caller stated an individual was cursing at staff in the loan department.
When officers arrived they observed Patricia Stanley, 40, throwing her hands in the air and cursing at staff outside a neighboring pharmacy. She was noted as having slurred speech and glassy eyes.
With Stanley was Gary Dozier, 57. Stanley had an EPO/DVO (Emergency Protective Order/Domestic Violence Order) against Dozier that was still active. Dozier was to have no communication with her and commit no acts of violence. He was arrested and charged with violating the EPO/DVO.
Stanley was also charged with an EPO/DVO violation. She is also charged with second degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Both remain in the Knox County Detention Center as of press time Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.