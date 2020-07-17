As the coronavirus pandemic continues, shortages of consumer goods have become a common sight. Many popular drinks that come in aluminum cans have become hard for shops and shoppers alike to get their hands on.
Gary Williams of Knox Street Liquor says production of cans has slowed due to lay-offs and adjustments caused by COVID-19. “To adapt, we started increasing our inventory on particularly high-volume packages,” said Williams. In the case of one popular beverage, Williams said he’d placed orders three weeks in a row and hadn’t received a single case.
In a statement on Twitter, the Coca-Cola Company stated “We are seeing greater demand for products consumed at home & taking measures to adapt, working to mitigate the challenge during this unprecedented time.”
Jessica Brown of Barbourville Iron and Metals stated that “the market for aluminum is not good right now,” adding that the price is well below what it was this time last year.
Increased demand for cans is also affecting the shortage which is impacting the nation as a whole. Sales of canned beverages were up 30% in March and April according to an industry report. In a statement to KFMB in San Diego, a Brewers Association spokesperson stated “Other beverage industries are moving away from other packaging, particularly plastic, creating additional demand. All indications are that aluminum can manufactures are producing at near capacity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.