It was announced recently that Marcia Dixon would become the new Barbourville Tourism Director. Dixon currently serves as Director for Knox County UNITE, a position she will continue to hold onto.
The Mountain Advocate interviewed Dixon via email following the announcement. Here’s her responses to the questions asked:
What made you take the job as Tourism Director?
Born and raised in Barbourville, I have always had a passion to promote our beautiful and vibrant city by making sure there are fun family-friendly events happening while ensuring people know about the local businesses, shops, and restaurants that we have to offer. My kids were raised driving through downtown, fishing and camping at our parks, shopping downtown, kayaking on the Cumberland River, attending the Easter Egg Hunt and barbeque festival, watching the Fourth of July Fireworks, eating funnel cake at the Daniel Boone Festival, and attending Fright Night, the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, and the Christmas parade. To have a small town feel with so many things to do is really special.
How would you describe your vision for city tourism?
I hope to create a positive experience for our community members so they feel like they are a vital and bright part of the successes in our town. Our goal is to keep tourists spending their time and resources right here. It is highly important now more than ever. We want people to come to Barbourville, visit, and spend money while they are here. If we give visitors a great experience, they will tell other people about how wonderful it is in Barbourville and hopefully they will come and visit.
What are the biggest challenges in bringing tourists to town?
Our biggest challenge in bringing tourists to downtown is our lack of a variety of arts, food, shopping, and events. With that said, we have to promote our established businesses while working to bring new businesses to downtown. We must optimize our marketing strategy by keeping our website and social media accounts updated. If we want to be the best in the business, we have to let tourists know what we have to offer.
How will Knox County having a separate tourism commission affect city tourism?
I look forward to collaborating with the Knox County Tourism Commission to make our city and county a travel destination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.