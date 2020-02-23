The Upper Cumberland Community Foundation made a donation on Friday, February 14 to the Appalachia Mentoring Project. The foundation seeks “to be a catalyst for community collaboration and charitable giving.”
Forcht Bank Market President Corey Chesnut presented the $1,500 check in a short presentation at the Barbourville Forcht Bank. Chesnut, an Upper Cumberland board member, was joined by fellow board member Claudia Greenwood, Director of the Knox Chamber of Commerce. There to accept the contribution were AMP Director Jennifer Cooney and AMP board member Bill Jones. Cooney said the money would pay for “necessary insurance for the year.”
Cooney recently spoke at the February Operation UNITE meeting, where she said she hopes to see the project expand over the next year. Appalachia Mentoring Project is currently recruiting mentors, churches, and mentees. You can visit AMPforkids.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.