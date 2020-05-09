A Knox County 10-year-old is taking YouTube by ‘storm.’ Specifically, he started out doing weather forecasts when school would be called off for weather. Now, Drew Farmer is expanding his desire for broadcast journalism and has begun “Drew’s News.” Drew is the son of Billy Russ and Anita Carr Farmer.
In what started with watching the news and weather with his grandparents, Glen and Beatrice Carr, Drew started giving weather reports at the age of seven.
“When I was about five or six, every time it snowed or started raining a lot, and I started predicting there wouldn’t be any school,” Drew said. “People started saying, ‘What do you think Drew will predict?’”
Drew’s interest in videos lead him to start recording news and on-location videos in March about the time the coronavirus pandemic hit, sending everyone home for the unforeseeable future. During his location videos, Drew has reported from Dr. Thomas Walker State Park and other historical markers throughout the county, giving a history lesson specific to the location he’s recording from.
He has been studying The Knox County History Book for Children, written by his great-aunt Linda Oxendine and cousin Jakalyn Jackson, along with others, including famed Knox historian Sherman Oxendine.
History lessons aren’t the only thing on the agenda for Drew. “I’ve been think ing about the next car show,” he said, adding “I’d like to review the cars.” (While the Knox Street Thunder car shows have been put on hold due to the pandemic, there is a scheduled classic car cruise scheduled for this Saturday; read about it on page A3 in this issue.)
In all, Drew says he has made about 25 weather and news videos over the years. Each one takes about a week, he says, with each taking a few days for recording the multiple segments of the show before his mother edits the video. As of Wednesday morning’s press deadline, Drew has 72 subscribers on his YouTube channel.
When asked if he could make a career out of his hobby, he responded, “Yeah I think I’d like to go into news when I get a little older.”
Using your smartphone, scan the QR code below to go to Drew’s News on YouTube!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.