Two Gray women were arrested after the Knox County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant. A third suspect fled the scene on an ATV.
Laura Hammons, 28, of Gray and Jade Carroll, 21, of Corbin were arrested on Friday, February 28 at a residence on Johnson Hollow Road. A man who was staying in a tent behind the property fled the scene. The man took off into the woods on an ATV; he was armed with a long gun and dressed in a camouflage ghillie suit.
Inside the home deputies found several Suboxone tablets, syringes, and scales. The findings were enough to charge Hammons with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carroll was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Deputy Sam Mullins is leading the ongoing investigation with another arrest expected. Hammons and Carroll remain lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. They are due in court on March 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.