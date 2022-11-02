Calvin Manis

A former Barbourville City Councilman and local pharmacist who pled guilty in March 2021 to federal drug charges has finally learned his fate.

Calvin Manis was sentenced to eight years and four months in federal prison with time served from June 24, 2020 through June 30, 2020 and from March 24, 2021 through October 26, 2022 credited toward his sentence.

