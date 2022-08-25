ADVOCATE NEWS REPORT

A Knox County man already convicted on federal drug charges has been indicted in federal court again. This time, he’s wanted for escaping from federal custody.

Henry Matt Smith

Henry Matt Smith was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 28, 2022 after he escaped custody on June 28.

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick

