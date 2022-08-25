A Knox County man already convicted on federal drug charges has been indicted in federal court again. This time, he’s wanted for escaping from federal custody.
Henry Matt Smith was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 28, 2022 after he escaped custody on June 28.
The indictment reads that “on or about June 28, 2022, in Clay County and Knox County, in the Eastern District of Kentucky, Henry Matt Smith did knowingly escape from the custody of the Attorney General or his authorized representative, and from any institution or facility in which he was confined by direction of the Attorney General, by virtue of a conviction for a felony offense, specifically conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture…”
The June 28 escape isn’t Smith’s first. On April 28, 2017 he escaped home arrest by cutting off his house arrest anklet. He was under home incarceration following a March 21, 2017 arrest where Knox County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at his home on Evergreen Road in Flat Lick, where they discovered approximately one and one-half (1½) pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine, approximately seven grams of suspected heroin, two firearms and over $700.00 in cash. The street value of the drugs seized was estimated at $38,000.
“I consider this an upper-level drug dealer with the large quantity of drugs seized,” said Sheriff Mike Smith at the time. “This continues my commitment to the people of Knox County to aggressively pursue illegal drug traffickers that are causing harm to individuals and families as well as our community.”
Smith was apprehended at his home on May 17, 2017, and has remained in federal custody until his June 28 escape, from which he remains at-large.
An arrest warrant was issued by federal authorities.
Smith faces additional penalties of up to an additional five years imprisonment, a fine of not more than $250,000 and not more than three years of supervised release plus a $100 special assessment fee and restitution, if applicable.
Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal’s London office at (606) 864-6993.
