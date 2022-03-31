During its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, March 23, the Knox County Fiscal Court addressed business as usual but acknowledged the success of a countywide program now in its third year.
In a motion acknowledging an Arbor Day proclamation signed a week earlier, Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell said since its inception, the Dumpster Days initiative has seen over 300 tons of garbage collected. The program places large dumpsters at various locations throughout the county on pre-determined days so the public may dispose of most garbage and excess items they may need to dispose of which exceptions for certain things such as paint cans, tires, shingles, and chemicals. Dumpster diving is also prohibited. Officials advise citizens if dumpsters are full, to come back another day and not leave trash on the ground.
The locations announced for the April Dumpster Days include Lynn Camp School on April 2, 4 and 5; Girdler on April 6; Hammons Fork at Trent Hollow on April 7; Bailey Switch Fire Department on April 8-9; Transfer Station 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 11-14; Flat Lick on April 18-20; Artemus on April 22-23; Dewitt on April 25-27 and Poplar Creek rounding out the month on April 29-30.
In announcing the County Attorney’s delinquent tax collections, Gilbert Holland’s office reported $13,232.45 had been collected. “My office is full of envelopes,” Holland said of tax notices waiting to go out.
The Knox County Detention Center reported five new hires, two of which were full-time, and the rest were part-time.
Bids were taken for application of asphalt through June 30, 2022, with DuraSeal being selected. The county already contracts with ATS Construction LLC for larger road paving projects.
Before issuing a motion to adjourn the meeting, Mitchell read aloud resolution 20220323-01, detailing the formation of the Kentucky Wildlands project by the National Parks Service for a National Heritage Area Designation. The resolution states, in part, “Whereas, the County of Knox contributes to the heritage, natural beauty and history (ETC.) of Appalachia, Now, therefore, I, Mike Mitchell, Knox County Judge-Executive endorse and support this project in collaboration with other surrounding eastern counties, Be it therefore resolved that the fiscal court/city council of Knox fully supports the Kentucky Wildlands and Eastern Kentucky PRIDE…” The full resolution may be viewed at mountainadvocate.com.
