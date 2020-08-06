Three Knox Countians are behind bar after a Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a driver whose license he knew was suspended.
At around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, Deputy Bobby Jones was on patrol in the Flat Lick area when he spotted Thomas Gray behind the wheel of a 2002 Chevy Tahoe. Jones was aware that Gray had a suspended license and conducted a traffic stop. Gray reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and told Jones he was coming to talk; Jones advised him to stay at the rear of the vehicle.
Jones reported that Gray was nervous when speaking and that he asked Jones to give him a break and to let him go. Gray told Jones he would “never see him driving again.” During the investigation, Jones asked Gray for consent to search the vehicle which had a strong odor of marijuana and was granted it.
Jones asked Gray and the two passengers, Crystal Hobbs and Jennifer Mills, if there was anything illegal in the car. All three stated there was nothing illicit in the vehicle. Jones noted there was a baggie filled with a leafy green substance, believed to be marijuana, in plain view.
Jones continued the search, netting syringes, scales, marijuana, baggies, and a crystal substance thought to be meth.
All three individuals were arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center with charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree; trafficking in marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gray was also charged with driving on a suspended license. They remain in custody and are due in court August 11.
