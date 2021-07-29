Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a purse was stolen from a car at a local gas station.
Barbourville Police responded to a call at Messer’s Market just before 1 a.m. Sunday. The victim stated he and his wife had stopped while passing through town and that he had gone inside while his wife slept in the car. As he walked in, he saw a male subject, later identified as 41-year-old Alonzo Brown, sitting in front of his car with another male. Upon returning, the victim stated both males were gone along with two purses. The victim stated that the purses contained $2,800 in cash, a phone, and debit cards. Three witnesses stated they had witnessed Brown take the purses and where he had hidden them.
Officers Hunter Luttrell and Chase Henson made contact with Brown, who reportedly told police he had been in an abandoned house when someone came in and began talking about stealing the purse. Brown was able to tell the officers the location of both hidden purses.
A source who willfully came to the officers identified Brown by name and told them what had happened. After officers cleared the house, another subject told them that Brown had just left the house and that he had been hiding form the police. Brown told the officers he had been upstairs and that that was where he was staying. He also stated that the cards form the purses were all over the floor.
Henson returned to the house and conducted a second search. Upstairs he spotted a hiding spot made up of a piece of wood paneling that covered a small walk way and an open knife next to the bed. Henson stated that when he returned to the upstairs a second time, the wood panel was on the floor and items had been moved around as if someone had left the hiding spot.
When officers went to make contact with Brown again, he began to become aggressive. He was described as having bloodshot eyes and was slow to respond to questions. Brown then refused to comply with the officers’ orders and began jerking away from them. Brown was placed under arrest following a physical altercation roughly three hours after the initial theft.
By the time of Brown’s arrest just before 4 a.m. the two purses where recovered but the contents were still missing. The purses were found where Brown had advised they would be. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center and charged with resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft over $500, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, prescriptions not in proper containers, and public intoxication. He remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond as is due in court August 3.
Later that morning Luttrell, Henson, and Officer Eric Martin made a second arrest for use of the stolen cards. 31-year-old Richard Jones was described as completely cooperative by the officers in his arrest citation. Jones stated he found the cards on the side of the road and showed police where he had found them as well as an iPhone case. Jones spent $119.07 at Messer’s and transferred $500 from the victim’s savings account over the phone. The card declined at Walmart when he attempted to spend $337.08.
Jones told the officers he had done meth the night before and that he has a problem with narcotics. Jones had been stopped by police earlier that night and gave them consent to search. He did not have the cards on him at that time and was not advised of them being stolen. He reportedly said that he couldn’t resist taking the cards due to an addiction problem. Jones lead the officers everywhere he had been that night and was again noted as being cooperative.
Jones was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card over $500. He was released the next morning following his arraignment. He is due in court on August 3 for a preliminary hearing.
