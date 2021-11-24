A Knox County woman has been bringing more than just food to the people of Knox County. Her charcuterie boards and other creations also feed the eyes.
Christina Sowders had been thinking of opening her own restaurant for some time. One day she shared a picture of something she’d made at home, prompting someone to ask about having one made for them. “It’s just kind of blown up from there,” she said. It wasn’t long before Sowders was making lunch boxes and catering to businesses. “It’s grown very quickly,” she said of the enterprise she began just three months ago.
Sowders Thanksgiving week has been booked solid, including providing food for Barbourville Schools’ Tiger mania and Winter Festival. Despite the work load, she plans on introducing new products and begin taking Christmas orders. She plans to work out of home at least through the end of the year, but hopes to open a storefront in the future.
Charcuterie boards and cones, cake pops, themed treats, and some upcoming holiday delights are all on the Southern Graze menu. Sowders says of the creations, “you eat with your eyes first.” In a recent episode of the Mountain Advocate’s webseries Confessions of a Baking Queen with Kristy Dean Cole, she walks viewers through the process of crafting a visually appealing charcuterie board at home.
Sowders is a Barbourville native who attended Knox Central and Union College. She enjoys entertaining for her large family; including six children, two grandchildren, and grand-dogs. Before Southern Graze, she worked as a restaurant manager in Lexington. “There’s always been this dream in the back of my mind to own a business, I just wasn’t sure what it was going to be.”
Southern Graze can be found on Facebook and Instagram.
