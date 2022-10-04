A new treat shop opened its doors on Friday. El Gallo Treats held a ribbon cutting and grand opening on Friday in Court Square. The new shop is located next door to Crawford Furniture in the Square.
The specialty shop offers a variety of products including cookies and cream, mint chocolate, caramel, Reese’s, birthday cake, cotton candy, chocolate, strawberry, fruity pebbles, taro, pina colada, and banana splits, as well as, filled concha, and mangonado, which is a frozen mango drink. The shop also offers other delicacies including pumpkin spice shakes, choco-flan, and street-style corn.
