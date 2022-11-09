The 2022 General Election was a race for the issues more than local offices. With two major Kentucky constitutional amendments at stake and a heated race for United States Senate, the ballot wasn’t lacking for excitement.
In Knox County, several local races were uncontested. Those races, either unopposed or a new candidate without an opponent, will see the following go on to serve in their respective capacities for the next term: State Representative Tom O’Dell Smith (86th District, Republican) is unopposed on the November 8 ballot. Others running opposed include: Knox County Property Valuation Administrator - Bob Blevins, Judge-Executive - Mike Mitchell, County Attorney - Gilbert Holland, County Clerk - Mike Corey, Sheriff - Mike Smith, Jailer - Mary Hammons, Coroner - Mike Blevins, County Surveyor -Richard Frederick, District 1 Magistrate - Roger Mills, District 1 Constable - Larry Eagle, District 2 Constable - James Honeycutt, District 3 Constable – Larry Young, District 4 Magistrate – Jeff Ketcham, District 4 Constable – Vencil “Dinky” Phipps, District 5 Magistrate – Sam Miller, District 5 Constable Gary K. Elliott; Judge of the Court of Appeals 3rd Appellate District 2nd Division – James H. Lambert; Judge of the Court of Appeals 3rd Appellate District 1st Division – Jacqueline Caldwell; Circuit Judge 27th Judicial District 1st Division – Gregory A. Lay; Circuit Judge 27th Judicial District 2nd Division – Michael O. Caperton; Circuit Judge “Family Court” 27th Judicial Circuit 3rd Division – Stephen M. Jones; District Judge 27th Judicial District 1st Division – W. “Skip” Hammons; District Judge 27th Judicial District 2nd Division – John Chappell; Knox County School Board District 1 – Kevin Hinkle; Barbourville Independent School Board Unexpired Term – Jason Reeves; Barbourville City Mayor – David Thompson; Barbourville City Council (top 6) with only six current running – Eddie Joe Smith, Wilma Barnes, Corey Chesnut, Jeremy Hicks, Mike Johnson, and Ronnie Moore.
Abner defeated Gary Isom 938 votes to 361, District 3 Magistrate -- Tony Golden deated George Hamilton 1,061 votes to 548, Circuit Court Judge -- Christopher J. Mills defeated Douglas Benge, Chris Miniard, Harold Dyche, Jonathan Jones, and Lucas Joyner with 1,932. Joyner was the next closest with 1,362 votes, Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors -- Tommy Bargo, Cloyce Hinkle, and John Bays took the three positions with 2,686 votes, 2,529 votes, and 2,289 votes respectively over Alva Patterson who had 2,177 votes, Chris Brewer with 2,143 votes, and Charles Willis with 1,634 votes. District 2 Board of Education went to Kay Powers with 329 votes, followed by Mike Baker with 267 votes, Jimmy Walters wiht 265 votes, and James Gray with 49 votes. Barbourville ISD Board of Education was captured by Edwin Smith with 402 votes, Bonita Williams with 401 votes, and Will Daniels with 370 votes. Jon Phoenix tallied 167 votes in the race.
In the race for United States Senator, incumbent Rand Paul will go on to serve another term besting challenger and former State Representative Charles Booker with 868,541 votes to Booker’s 545,470.
United States Congressman Hal Rogers will hold onto his seat, besting newcomer challenger Conor Halbleib with 164,688 votes to Halbleib’s 35,188 votes.
In Knox County, the constitutional amendments were voted in favor of.
