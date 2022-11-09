Corey

The 2022 General Election was a race for the issues more than local offices. With two major Kentucky constitutional amendments at stake and a heated race for United States Senate, the ballot wasn’t lacking for excitement.

In Knox County, several local races were uncontested. Those races, either unopposed or a new candidate without an opponent, will see the following go on to serve in their respective capacities for the next term: State Representative Tom O’Dell Smith (86th District, Republican) is unopposed on the November 8 ballot. Others running opposed include: Knox County Property Valuation Administrator - Bob Blevins, Judge-Executive - Mike Mitchell, County Attorney - Gilbert Holland, County Clerk - Mike Corey, Sheriff - Mike Smith, Jailer - Mary Hammons, Coroner - Mike Blevins, County Surveyor -Richard Frederick, District 1 Magistrate - Roger Mills, District 1 Constable - Larry Eagle, District 2 Constable - James Honeycutt, District 3 Constable – Larry Young, District 4 Magistrate – Jeff Ketcham, District 4 Constable – Vencil “Dinky” Phipps, District 5 Magistrate – Sam Miller, District 5 Constable Gary K. Elliott; Judge of the Court of Appeals 3rd Appellate District 2nd Division – James H. Lambert; Judge of the Court of Appeals 3rd Appellate District 1st Division – Jacqueline Caldwell; Circuit Judge 27th Judicial District 1st Division – Gregory A. Lay; Circuit Judge 27th Judicial District 2nd Division – Michael O. Caperton; Circuit Judge “Family Court” 27th Judicial Circuit 3rd Division – Stephen M. Jones; District Judge 27th Judicial District 1st Division – W. “Skip” Hammons; District Judge 27th Judicial District 2nd Division – John Chappell; Knox County School Board District 1 – Kevin Hinkle; Barbourville Independent School Board Unexpired Term – Jason Reeves; Barbourville City Mayor – David Thompson; Barbourville City Council (top 6) with only six current running – Eddie Joe Smith, Wilma Barnes, Corey Chesnut, Jeremy Hicks, Mike Johnson, and Ronnie Moore.

