The mother of escaped inmate Cody Abner was arrested over the weekend after deputies found the escapee hiding at his girlfriend’s home. In addition to the mother, the inmate and his girlfriend were also arrested.
According to an arrest citation, Danielle Renee Cooper, 24 of Barbourville, gave Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies consent to search her residence at the Full Moon Court apartment complex where she lived. Upon entry to the residence, Deputy Bobby Jones found Cody Abner in the same room as his mother, Karen R. Abner, 48 of Barbourville. Cody Abner was found inside a closet.
Both Karen Abner and Cooper was charged with hinder
ing prosecution or apprehension – second degree and obstructing governmental operations for failing to contact law enforcement of his location.
Cooper’s arrest citation states she previously informed law enforcement she would not allow Cody Abner to stay at her home. Once deputies were inside her home, Cooper refused to say where the escapee was hiding.
Cody Abner was a fugitive, having escaped from Knox County Detention Center in late June with fellow inmate Tommy Witt, who was apprehended the weekend prior to Abner’s capture.
Both Karen Abner and Danielle Cooper are due back in court for a pretrial conference on September 15 after being released on their own recognizance.
Cody Abner is scheduled to appear in Knox District Court on August 25 to answer to several charges, including escape second degree, trafficking in a controlled substance first offense (methamphetamine), receiving a stolen firearm and several other drug charges. His bond is set at $35,000 cash.
