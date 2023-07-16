For the third year in a row, students and families will have one less shopping list when it comes to preparing for back to school in August.
Knox County Public Schools, utilizing the last year of remaining federal ESSER funds, will be purchasing instructional supplies for each school that students will need. From pencils to glue and from paper to folders, students will have everything to be successful at completing assignments and projects.
The district first purchased supplies when ESSER funds were introduced following COVID-19 and economic recovery efforts. Funds were provided to school districts to help safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on students. Since then, it has been a part of Knox County’s annual budget for the funding. Stacy Imel, the district’s federal programs coordinator, says that she has received many positive comments from families and teachers.
“This is one more thing that we can do to help families and their students,” said Imel.
The district will be purchasing the supplies in bulk for each school. They will be divided among teachers and their students as needed for back to school and during the upcoming year.
