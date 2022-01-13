On the evening of January 8, 2022, veterans, local officials and others gathered at Grateful Ed’s BBQ in downtown Barbourville to recognize and honor Private First-Class Weldon Page just before his 96th birthday.
Pvt. Page is a veteran of the U.S. Army in WWII, and served in the 87th Division under General George S. Patton’s Third Army at the Battle of the Bulge.
The Battle of the Bulge, also known as the Ardennes Offensive, took place from Dec. 1944 through Jan. 1945 in the densely wooded Ardennes Forest between Belgium and Luxembourg. Recognized as one of the most important battles of the war, this was also the last offensive by the Axis on the Western Front; following their defeat, the Axis remained in retreat until their defeat and surrender. However, this was also one of the largest and bloodiest battles for the Allies, with over 89,000 casualties including more than 19,000 killed.
Originally from Ardmore, Oklahoma, Pvt. Page enlisted in March 1944 and arrived in Scotland in October of that same year. He was then sent to France in Dec. 1944 and entered active combat on Dec. 8. He participated in combat operations which liberated some 17 towns and lasted until the German surrender on May 8, 1945.
Pvt. Page returned to the United States shortly after and prepared to deploy to the Pacific theater; this was precluded by the surrender of Japan. He finished his enlistment as an MP at Fort Gordon, GA. It was at Fort Gordon that he met his wife Anne; they were wed on Dec. 5, 1946.
Pvt. Page was recognized by a selection of local leaders and received a variety of honors in a ceremony led by Knox County American Veterans Chaplain Robert Elliott, who pointed out he was born in the hospital across the road. Elliott and organization commander John Goley presented Pvt. Page with a gift card courtesy of Walmart in Barbourville and a letter from Congressman Hal Rogers.
Rogers’ letter of recognition reads, in part, “This nation owes a great debt of gratitude for your service in the US Armed Forces during World War II. It is because of the brave service and sacrifices of valiant soldiers, like you, that we have the opportunity to live in the best country in the world.”
Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell thanked Page and the other veterans in the room for their service. “Mr. Page it’s not only an honor, but a privilege, to be able to be here with you tonight,” he said. He added that if we as a country ever fail to honor those that served, “we’re in grave trouble.” Mitchell also presented Pvt. Page with the gift of a new tumbler.
Knox County Clerk Mike Corey said he considers veterans like Pvt. Page to be “the greatest generation” and that “because of their sacrifice, I get to do what I do today.” Corey presented a certificate from Senator Robert Stivers who was unable to attend due to the start of the legislative session.
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith presented Pvt. Page with a plaque and ball cap while declaring him a Very Special Deputy of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. “Thank you all for your service, we greatly appreciate it,” Smith said of Pvt. Page and the other veterans.
The Army Reserve Aviation Command, headquartered at Fort Knox, KY, presented a Certificate of Appreciation read aloud by Barbourville Independent School Board Member Blair Skidmore, “When this great nation called on its citizens to stand in the face of evil and return our world to peace, you courageously answered that call. You will forever hold a cherished place in the history of the United States and in the memories of the people you helped to liberate,” the certificate states. It was signed by the command team of Brigadier General Allen Cutchin and Command Sergeant Major Brian Schlatter.
The General George Patton Museum at Fort Knox also presented a Certificate of Appreciation which reads, in part, “Your dedicated efforts saved the world from tyranny and ensured the prosperity of people across the globe.” It was signed by Ian Richardson, Patton Museum Collection Manager, and by Mike Martin, Director of Community Outreach for the Patton Museum Foundation.
In his 1998 book The Greatest Generation, journalist Tom Brokaw observed that these men and women did not fight for fame or fortune, but because it was the right thing to do. Pvt. Weldon Page and Anne, his beloved wife of 75 years, certainly represent the best of that Greatest Generation!
