A Pineville man faces multiple charges of illegally distributing explicit images after he allegedly posted photos of the alleged victim to social media and threatened to post an explicit image of the victim’s child.
Brian Ford, 41, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Friday on two warrants. The first warrant states that on April 3, Ford pushed the victim down and struck them in the face. He also allegedly posted explicit photos of the victim on Facebook and sent them a nude photo of their child that he threatened to post as well. Ford was charged with fourth degree assault and distribution of sexually explicit images without consent, first offense; generally a Class A Misdemeanor.
Ford was not arrested however until picking up a second charge for distributing explicit images of the victim.
The second warrant obtained by the Barbourville Police Department states that on April 23, Ford again posted sexually explicit images of the victim on Facebook “with the intent to harm, harass, intimidate, threaten, or coerce the victim and that such disclosure did harm the victim.” A second offence for distribution of sexually explicit images is a Class D Felony that could land Ford in prison from one to five years.
Ford was arraigned on Monday where he was set for a pretrial conference on May 11. He had remained in the Knox County Detention Center since his arrest and was released around 4 p.m. following his arraignment. Records show his bond set at $2,500 plus home incarceration on two of his three charges.
