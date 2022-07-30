Extension Office Taking Plant Orders

The Knox County Cooperative Extension Office has several facets at work in the community, including working in the school systems utilizing resources from the University of Kentucky to bring those resources home to locals. The main goal of the Extension Office is to help bring information for people to learn and grow. “It is to bring research-based information to the community within Kentucky,” said Extension Agent Renata Farmer.

The departments that make up the Cooperative Extension offices are 4-H Youth Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Family and Consumer sciences. Currently, there is not an agent over the Community and Economic Development program, which helps work with the community to bring in business and prosperity within its community. 

