The Knox County Cooperative Extension Office has several facets at work in the community, including working in the school systems utilizing resources from the University of Kentucky to bring those resources home to locals. The main goal of the Extension Office is to help bring information for people to learn and grow. “It is to bring research-based information to the community within Kentucky,” said Extension Agent Renata Farmer.
The departments that make up the Cooperative Extension offices are 4-H Youth Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Family and Consumer sciences. Currently, there is not an agent over the Community and Economic Development program, which helps work with the community to bring in business and prosperity within its community.
Kelsee Dewees is the agent for the Family & Consumer Sciences program.
Dewees’s goal for the program is to help improve the quality of life for individuals, families, and communities through providing education, research, and outreach.
The program covers a variety of topics for all ages. They talk about healthier lifestyle choices like chronic disease prevention, nutrition, and exercise and also have classes that fall in those categories like diabetes prevention and heart disease.
They also work on family nurturing, child development, the value of a strong family, the county’s different culture, embracing aging, staying healthy, staying safe in your house, how estate planning works, financial advice on how to budget money, how to have a healthy home during a time of emergency, accessing nutritious foods like canning and preserving, and teaching how to afford and cook fresh farm food.
Dewees tries to engage with community members and organizations as best she can. “We can help them with their program, and they can help us with our program,” she added.
Dewees teaches these topics to the community members who have need of them. She can teach at daycare, school, and their own office. Dewees can also teach at rehabilitation centers for substance abuse recovery. She said she tries to stay in the Knox County community as much as possible.
Every month Dewees does a cooking class for adults called Cooking through the Calendar which takes place on the first Monday of the month. “Each month there is a recipe that the UK has put together and we just cook it. We focus on different types of recipes and trying new foods,” she said.
Dewees is proud of what she has done and with helping teach kids topics that they might not have known and can use them for future use. “The rewarding part is just to see that you’re teaching people and they enjoy being here,” she concluded.
Wayne Kirby is the agent for the Ag & Natural Resources program.
Kirby works with farmers to help teach them important agricultural skills. “My job is anything to do with learning food and research to bring it to the county so farmer can implement it so they can do it more efficiently,” Kirby said.
The program deals with certain certifications that farmers must have, like buying the right chemicals to spray on farms. “They come here to get pesticide training, so they can purchase restricted-use pesticide,” he said.
Every logging site needs one master logger on the sites, so Kirby has classes to teach people how to be a master logger. “We do master logger classes here plus their continuing ED because they have to have six hours every three years,” he added.
Kirby does soil sampling to check what condition the soil is in. “This year it been critical because the fact that fertilizer is twice as high this year as it has been. Farmers really needed to know what the ground needed,” he said.
Throughout the year Kirby works on production meetings, where he has specialists come and talk about fungi, insects, growing food, farm production, and livestock. Most of the meetings take place at the Extension Office.
Kirby does different programs in elementary school, on where products come from and about farming. “We are full of education and information; we try to meet all the needs in the county,” he said.
Kirby enjoys giving advice to people who need it. Like helping homeowners with their garden, helping farmers with livestock, or helping loggers with marketing timber. “I guess in a nutshell we’re like an athletic coach or a schoolteacher. You’ve got to do the job for more than just the money and I enjoy helping people so that’s something I get to look forward to every day,” he concluded.
Renata Farmer is the agent for the 4-H Youth Development program.
Farmer deals with youth and positive programming to promote development within youths.
Farmer’s programs can range from agriculture, STEM, life skills, family and consumer science, communication, art, and science. She mostly stays within the school systems with a group of volunteers. “One of our best programs is 4-H Camp,” she said.
Farmer can teach at the Extension Office, Children’s Home, or Barbourville depending on who wants them there. “We may go in and work with family resources and do programs on bullying education,” she added.
Farmer’s goal is for kids to be involved in a 4-H program. Whether in schools or clubs, she wants them to use the knowledge she teaches to become more successful as an adult and more active in the community. “If I can do that, I think that we will have a successful program,” Farmer said.
She enjoys working with the kids and seeing them grow and learn. “When you see that change or that light bulb effect, that they can really master this skill or that they can do it, or they completed a project they’re proud of - that is what I enjoy the most,” she said.
The Extension Office sends out newsletters every two to three months which have a calendar to show anyone who wants to keep up with the latest events. Kirby does his seasonally, one for every new season.
The Extension Office has a canning and preservation boot camp on July 27. “That just focuses on safe ways to prepare for and persevere food during the summer,” said Dewees.
In August there will be an estate planning program where they will have a local attorney come and talk about the subject.
The Extension Office works with the Farmers’ Market during Thursday afternoons from April through October. The Farmers’ Market utilizes the Extension Office’s pavilion on Treuhaft Boulevard.
While the Extension Office wants to do an event where kids and parents can get fresh produce while participating in a storybook walk, they do not have an exact date yet.
In August, the 4-H program will be at the State Fair on Tuesday at 10 am.
The Extension Office can be found at 215 Treuhaft Boulevard, Suite 7, Barbourville, KY 40906-7361. Their phone number is (606) 546-3447 and they are open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They have a Facebook for both Cooperative Extension and 4-H where the public can see what events and programs are going on.
