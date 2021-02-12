A Barbourville man was arrested last Friday morning following a traffic stop.
Barbourville Police Officer Karl Middleton observed a Nissan Pathfinder turn onto West Knox Street without using a turn signal just before 5 a.m. The driver, 39-year-old Ryan Daniels, was unable to produce a license or registration and was not wearing a seat belt when approached. Middleton also noted that the vehicle’s tags had expired in February 2020. Daniels later stated that his driver’s license was suspended.
Daniels was unable to successfully navigate field sobriety tests. He gave consent to search the vehicle where a used syringe containing a clear substance was located inside the driver’s door. Three more used syringes were found in the SUV’s rear hatch, two without caps.
Daniels was arrested and taken to Barbourville ARH where he was read implied consent.
He refused to give blood, stating he “did not want anyone to place anything in his body or take it out.”
Daniels was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he remains. Records show he is set to spend sixty days in the facility in relation to his charges which include; failure to wear seat belts, driving under the influence, failure to produce an insurance card, no registration plates, no registration receipts, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, and license to be in possession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.