Two Knox County men were arrested Sunday evening after being pulled over for not using a turn signal.
Barbourville Police Officer Karl Middleton conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Dodge Caliber around 9 p.m. after observing the vehicle turn from US 25E onto Ky 3439 without using a signal. Upon making contact, Middleton noted the smell of marijuana in the arrest citation.
The driver, 26 year old Joshua Smith, cracked the window as Middleton approached. The officer asked Smith to open the door after smelling more marijuana, he then observed a bag containing a green leafy substance in a baggie in the door. After being asked out of the car, Smith dropped a plastic baggie containing pills believed to be oxycodone.
Smith struggled to perform field sobriety tests and would later refuse to do more in front of Middleton and Officer Josh Lawson. The officers then asked the vehicle’s passenger, 40 year old James Baker, to step out as well so they could conduct a search. In the center console was a set of digital scales covered in a green leafy substance and a used needle in the passenger’s door. More pills would also be found in Baker’s sock.
Both men were taken to the Knox County Detention Center. Smith citation states “without a warrant he was not taking any blood test.” He is charged with driving under the influence, second offence; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; failure to produce an insurance card; no registration receipt; careless driving; and failure to signal. Baker was also charged with trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.
This is the second time this month Smith has been arrested after failing to use a turn signal. He was arrested on March 10 by Middleton after not signaling while driving in town. That stop resulted in a DUI charge as well as possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and drug paraphernalia on top of other traffic violations. He was in jail until March 16 before making bond. He was arraigned on the new charges on Monday and set for a preliminary hearing on April 6, he is scheduled for a show-cause hearing for the March 10 charges on July 19. Smith remains held on a $25,000 bond.
James Baker also received a $25,000 bond and an April 6 court date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.