Let’s be honest, women need each other in the healing process.  There is nothing on this earth like the emotional pain of infertility or losing a child in miscarriage, stillbirth, or to an illness.   However, if this is the place in which you have found yourself, there is hope and help.

Meredith Broughton Moses and husband Ben found out their first child, Bennett, was stillborn at 35 weeks gestation due to Trisomy 18.  As you may surmise, it was the hardest thing they had ever had to face.  Yet, they were determined to keep Bennett’s memory alive by becoming beacons of hope to those who suffer similar situations.

Recommended for you