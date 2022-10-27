Let’s be honest, women need each other in the healing process. There is nothing on this earth like the emotional pain of infertility or losing a child in miscarriage, stillbirth, or to an illness. However, if this is the place in which you have found yourself, there is hope and help.
Meredith Broughton Moses and husband Ben found out their first child, Bennett, was stillborn at 35 weeks gestation due to Trisomy 18. As you may surmise, it was the hardest thing they had ever had to face. Yet, they were determined to keep Bennett’s memory alive by becoming beacons of hope to those who suffer similar situations.
As a result, Meredith prayerfully formed the Anchored Bible Study. She wanted a centralized place where women of child loss could come together, feel like they were understood, and find spiritual support. This group can be found on Facebook. Those who have suffered child loss are encouraged to reach out to Anchored Bible Study online. They meet together in person once every month.
In support of the new Barbourville Pregnancy Care Center, Meredith decided to host a “Fallin’ for Babies’’ memory walk where babies who left too soon would be remembered. This event took place at First Baptist Church in Barbourville on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Local churches took part in the event by providing music and cake donations for raffling in order to raise funds for the center.
Inflatables, lunch, games, and children’s foot races were an exciting addition.
Cookies by Courtney, Gemma Grace Designs, Amy’s Boutique, Glitter and Glam, Beach Monograms, Knox Co. Sugar Company, along with several other vendors were set up outside the event to draw more attraction.
Families created precious momentos by having their picture taken beside the flyer that held their beloved baby’s name. Mothers and fathers walked for an hour in memory of their precious child. At the end of the walk, you could have heard a pin drop as Travis Carmack read the individual names of each baby aloud.
Meredith rejoices that the event was definitely a success because, “babies were remembered, mommas were shown the love of Jesus, and money was raised for the Barbourville Pregnancy Care Center!”
The Barbourville Pregnancy Care Center is not currently open, but expects to be able to open in late spring or early Summer.
