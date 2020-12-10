A Knox County woman was arrested around 10 a.m. Monday after the Knox County Sheriff’s Department executed two bench warrants.
Deputies headed to Burlwood Drive in Barbourville Monday morning to follow up on a complaint. Upon arrival they made contact with Jennifer Gibson, 39. The deputies were already familiar with Gibson and asked who she was. She reportedly gave them the identity of another woman whom she was related to.
Gibson would be arrested on two bench warrants. One warrant from December 16, 2019 involved a previous insurance of giving officers false information. The second warrant, from October 2019, involved third degree trafficking charges from a 2016 case.
Gibson was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center with a new charge of giving officers false information on top of two failure to appear charges. She is currently held without bond.
